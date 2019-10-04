News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man in hospital after being stabbed a number of times in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:23 PM

A man is in hospital after being stabbed several times in front of a young child.

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the serious assault which happened in the city on Tuesday morning at around 10.45am.

The 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on North Main Street accompanied by a young child when he was approached and stabbed a number of times by a man.

It is understood the attacker ran from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street.

The injured man is being treated in Cork University Hospital for a number of stab wounds. His injuries are not life threatening.

Forensics have examined the scene, including the car, and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to those who were in the North Main Street area on Tuesday between 10.30am and 11am to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station (Cork) on 021-4943330 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

