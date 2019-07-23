News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man in hospital after being shot in West Belfast

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 10:48 AM

A man has been shot in west Belfast.

He is receiving treatment in hospital after the incident last night.

Police are at the scene on the Springfield Road.

The incident was reported to police at 7.45pm.

A PSNI statement said: “There are no further details at this early stage and police inquiries are ongoing.”

Sinn Féin Assembly member Fra McCann said it was a disgraceful attack.

“This brutal shooting was carried out in broad daylight and in full view of the local community.

“There is no space for this type of activity in our society. It’s wrong and unacceptable.”

It is understood the victim was shot in the legs and is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

- Press Association

