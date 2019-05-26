NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man in hospital after being attacked and hit by van in Derry

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 09:39 AM

A man has been left seriously injured after being assaulted and struck by a van.

The incident happened in the Drumleck Gardens area of Derry at 1.40am this morning.

The attacker than made off in the van, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick has issued an appeal for information.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may know the current whereabouts of the van, which is believed to be a blue Vauxhall,” he said.

“Detectives can be contacted at Strand Road police station";

- Press Association

Derry

