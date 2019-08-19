News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man in his 80s charged with 'extremely serious' sexual offences from six years ago

By Tom Tuite
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 02:54 PM

A Dublin pensioner, who is aged in his eighties, is to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

The offences allegedly occurred in Dublin over a 12-month period in 2012 and 2013.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The man, who is in his early eighties, was charged with sexual assault of a female at an unknown location on dates between November 2012 and January 1, 2013; from July until September 2012; between March and May 2013, and from September until November 2012.

He was also charged with two more counts of sexual assault of the same complainant at a house in north Dublin between January and March, and from May until the start of July 2013.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was outlined on a certificate furnished to Judge John Lindsay at Dublin District Court today.

The court presenting sergeant told the judge that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed “trial on indictment”.

This means the case will go forward for trial before a judge and jury in the circuit court.

There was also consent from the DPP to the man being sent forward on a signed plea, Judge Lindsay noted.

He remanded the accused on bail to appear again at the district court in six weeks.

Defence solicitor Evan Moore asked for reporting restrictions. “The charges are extremely serious and sensitive,” he said.

READ MORE

Woman warned by judge of serious consequences of posting material online about childcare proceedings

Judge Lindsay agreed to make a reporting restriction order. The man, who did not address the court, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was told the man was in receipt of a pension, and a statement of his means was handed into court.

A book of evidence has yet to be prepared.

