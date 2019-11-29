Man in his 40s injured in Cork city shooting

A man has been injured following a shooting incident on the north side of Cork city tonight.

The alarm was raised at 7:45pm that a man, believed to be in his 40s, had been injured in a suspected shooting in a housing estate in the Ballyvolane area.

Gardaí, including members of the armed regional support unit, and National Ambulance Service paramedics and a rapid response doctor rushed to the scene at Chapel Gate.

Gardaí at the scene of tonight's shooting in Cork. Pic: Damian Coleman.

They found an injured man at the scene and treated him for suspected gunshot wounds to an arm and leg before he was taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment where his condition is described as stable.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

In September last year there was another shooting in a laneway nearby.

A masked man is said to have discharged three shots from a handgun. Nobody was injured.