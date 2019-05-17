Man in custody after second stabbing in two days in Cork city

A man was stabbed in Cork last night - the second stabbing incident in the city in two nights.

A man in his 20s is in custody after the latest incident on the northside of the city.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that they are investigating an assault incident thar occurred on Glenryan Road, Gurranabraher at approximately 11pm.

A man in his 30s has received a number of apparent stab wounds and he was brought to Cork University Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí arrested a man in 20s at the scene and he was taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A man was stabbed on the Curraheen Rd and another man assaulted in a separate incident on Wednesday night.