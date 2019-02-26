Man in critical condition after shooting in Co Louth

A 30-year-old man is in a critical condition after being shot in Drogheda, Co Louth this afternoon.

Gardaí believe the attack is part of an ongoing local gang feud.

The man was shot at the M1 retail park on the edge of the town at around 3pm today.

The victim was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The scene, which is directly outside a toy shop, is sealed off and an investigation is underway.

A garda spokesperson says it appears the attack is related to an ongoing gang feud which has been tormenting the town for the last number of months.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.