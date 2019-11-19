News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man in critical condition after 'serious' M50 crash

Man in critical condition after 'serious' M50 crash
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 09:52 AM

A man is in critical condition after what gardaí describe as a "serious" collision.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the incident that occurred this morning at around 7.45am.

The incident occurred at the merging of the off ramp and M50 at Junction 5 Southbound.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing and have appealed to the public for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

More on this topic

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Elderly cyclist dies a week after collision with lorry in KilkennyElderly cyclist dies a week after collision with lorry in Kilkenny

Man arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving after car 'flew' over two-foot crash barrierMan arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving after car 'flew' over two-foot crash barrier

Appeal for witnesses as man, 70s, killed after being hit by bus in county Meath Appeal for witnesses as man, 70s, killed after being hit by bus in county Meath


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’

Body found in burning car in DublinBody found in burning car in Dublin

Taoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attackTaoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attack

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damageWater is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Children of the Troubles: Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »