Man in critical condition after four-car accident in Wicklow

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 10:03 PM

A man is in a critical condition after a four-vehicle traffic collision in Co. Wicklow.

The accident happened at 4.30pm today on the Bray to Greystones Road, around one mile outside Bray.

A driver of one of the cars, a man aged 47, is in a critical condition at St Vincent's Hospital and the injuries of the other people involved are not believed to be life-threatening.

File photo of St Vincent's Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


