A teenager is in a critical condition after a shooting in Dublin last night.

The man in his late teens was shot in the Fairlawn Road area of in Finglas.

He was initially taken to hospital in Blanchardstown but later transferred to St Vincent's Hospital in the south of the city.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The scene has been preserved by gardaí ahead of further examination.