News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man in court over crash that killed three

Man in court over crash that killed three
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 12:29 PM

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash that killed a mother and son and a young footballer.

Keith Lennon appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of three people and failing to stay at the scene of a crash and report it.

The court was told that Mr Lennon, a 20-year-old from Dromintee in Co Armagh, was arrested for the offences at 1am on Monday.

Wearing a grey hoody and dark jeans, Mr Lennon did not speak during the court appearance.

The three victims, all from Northern Ireland, died in the crash in Co Louth in the early hours of Saturday.

The three people who died were named locally as Mary Faxton, who was in her 80s, and her son Kevin Faxton, who was in his 50s, and Bryan Magill, who was 25.

The two older victims were both occupants in one of the cars involved in the collision on the N1 at Carrickcarnan at about 2.15am on Saturday.

The younger man was travelling in the other car. Another man in his 20s, who sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, was also in that car.

Garda Ronan Costello told the court that the accused did not make a reply when charged with the offences on Monday.

Defence solicitor Amy McComiskey made an application for bail.

Garda Costello said he objected to bail based on the seriousness of the charges, the nature and strength of the evidence and his flight risk as he does not live in the Republic where the crash happened.

Judge Deirdre Gearty refused bail citing the “extremely serious” nature of the charges and concerns that he is a flight risk.

She passed on her sympathy to the victims’ families.

The judge remanded him to custody to Cloverhill Prison.

He is due before court on March 5.

Ms McComiskey requested that he receives medical attention while in custody.

Mr Magill was from Newry, while the Faxtons were from the nearby Co Armagh village of Bessbrook.

The crash was one of a series of fatal incidents on Ireland’s roads over the weekend.

Four other people died.

A 16-year-old girl was killed after the car she was travelling in struck a wall in Oughterard, Co Galway, in the early hours of Sunday.

In Co Monaghan, a male pedestrian aged in his 20s suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a lorry on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones on Saturday morning.

On Friday night, a man and a woman in their 60s died in a crash involving a car and a jeep on the N55 in Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

READ MORE

'There were angry mobs on the road': Irish GP among volunteers attacked on Greek island

More on this topic

Boy left with 'relatively minor' scar on his face from dog bite settles case for €78kBoy left with 'relatively minor' scar on his face from dog bite settles case for €78k

'Quiet young boy' sentenced to two years for stabbing his mother's ex-boyfriend'Quiet young boy' sentenced to two years for stabbing his mother's ex-boyfriend

RTÉ apologises to man under defamation settlement over programme about taxi industryRTÉ apologises to man under defamation settlement over programme about taxi industry

High Court approves €2.9m personal insolvency arrangement for Frank McNamara and Theresa LoweHigh Court approves €2.9m personal insolvency arrangement for Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe


Co ArmaghCo. LouthDrominteeCourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Natasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, diesNatasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, dies

Chief medical officer defends State's refusal to name Dublin school closed due to coronavirusChief medical officer defends State's refusal to name Dublin school closed due to coronavirus

50% more rodent sightings being reported in homes and businesses50% more rodent sightings being reported in homes and businesses

RSA chief calls on motorists to slow down after seven die on roads over weekendRSA chief calls on motorists to slow down after seven die on roads over weekend


Lifestyle

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

Art draws the masses.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: The art of tourism

Hilary Fennell talks to Hazel Clifford about traits, faults and what she's most thankful forThis much I know: Hazel Clifford

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »