Man in court over €35,000 heroin seizure

Gardaí arrested a man and charged him in relation to the alleged seizure of €35,000 worth of heroin at an apartment in Cork City.

Garda Michael Walsh of Anglesea Street Garda Station arrested Michael Veale, 39, in relation to the alleged discovery of the stash of diamorphine (heroin) at the apartment at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Rd on April 17.

Garda Walsh told Cork District Court that he arrested Michael Veale at that location on that date.

“He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and charged at 16.04 on April 18,” Garda Walsh said.

The two charges were of possession of heroin at the address on Charlemont Terrace on April 17 and the more serious count of having the heroin for the purpose of sale or supply to others on the same occasion.

Garda Walsh cautioned Veale that anything he might say would be taken down and may be given in evidence. Veale made no reply.

“What is the alleged value of the drugs?” asked Judge Kelleher. Garda Walsh replied: “€35,000.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that directions in the case were awaited from the DPP and that realistically, a two-month adjournment would be necessary.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had been released on station bail pending yesterday’s court appearance and that there was no garda objection to bail until June on conditions.

Those conditions consisted of a requirement to reside at 47 O’Connell Avenue, Turner’s Cross, Cork, provide gardaí with his phone number and inform the investigating officer of any change to his homme address or phone number.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until June 20.