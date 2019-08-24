News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man in court on motoring offences a day after hospital release

By Press Association
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 02:26 PM

A man has appeared in court charged with motoring offences the day after he was released from hospital.

Patrick William Mallaghan, 26, of Ardoyne Walk in north Belfast, sat in a wheelchair with one leg bandaged at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

He is accused of four offences – causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and handling stolen goods – relating to an incident on August 18.

Unemployed Mallaghan was unable to get into the dock and was instead positioned at the back of the courtroom.

He indicated when asked that he understood the charges.

A police constable said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

District Judge Steven Keown described it as an “unusual situation” to have an overnight charge on bail.

The court heard Mallaghan was released on police bail at around midnight after being arrested on Friday as he was discharged from hospital following treatment for his injuries.

A lengthy adjournment was requested while a man injured in the incident continues ongoing medical treatment.

The case was adjourned until October 18 and Mallaghan remains on police bail.

