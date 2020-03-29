News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man in court after allegedly threatening woman with knife during two-hour burglary in Cork

Man in court after allegedly threatening woman with knife during two-hour burglary in Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 01:04 PM

A man faces a charge of aggravated burglary and false imprisonment in Cork.

The man in his 20s is alleged to have broken into a house in the Carrigaline area yesterday morning where he held a woman captive and threatened her with a kitchen knife.

He is said to have verbally threatened her, and threatened her with the knife while he forced her downstairs.

He left the house after two hours but was later arrested by Gardaí. The woman was not injured in the incident and no property was damaged.

The man is before a special sitting of Cork District Court.

READ MORE

Man charged in connection with Kilkenny burglary

More on this topic

Two jailed, two bailed, in connection with Tralee car theftTwo jailed, two bailed, in connection with Tralee car theft

Provisional liquidators appointed to USIT travel group as result of coronavirus crisisProvisional liquidators appointed to USIT travel group as result of coronavirus crisis

Interim Examiner appointed to food distribution firms hit by Covid19 outbreakInterim Examiner appointed to food distribution firms hit by Covid19 outbreak

Woman unfairly dismissed challenges refusal to pay award from Social Insurance FundWoman unfairly dismissed challenges refusal to pay award from Social Insurance Fund


courtburglaryTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

New regulations to enforce coronavirus restrictions agreed by StormontNew regulations to enforce coronavirus restrictions agreed by Stormont

Funeral masses to be celebrated after crisis has passed, church saysFuneral masses to be celebrated after crisis has passed, church says

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

Spring forward: Don't forget clocks go forward tonightSpring forward: Don't forget clocks go forward tonight


Lifestyle

People and their businesses find themselves in an unprecedented moment.Designs for life: How designers are responding to the Covid-19 crisis

Spring is here and with it every reason to get out of the house and start planting veggies with the children. No garden? Not to worry, a large flower pot or plastic tub will produce plenty of edible greens. Helen O’Callaghan reportsWatering can-do: Veggie growing with the children

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »