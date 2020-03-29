Man in court after allegedly threatening woman with knife during two-hour burglary in Cork

A man faces a charge of aggravated burglary and false imprisonment in Cork.

The man in his 20s is alleged to have broken into a house in the Carrigaline area yesterday morning where he held a woman captive and threatened her with a kitchen knife.

He is said to have verbally threatened her, and threatened her with the knife while he forced her downstairs.

He left the house after two hours but was later arrested by Gardaí. The woman was not injured in the incident and no property was damaged.

The man is before a special sitting of Cork District Court.