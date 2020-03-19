Man in 30s dies after being struck by refuse truck in Dublin

A man in his 30s has died after being struck by a refuse lorry during the course of his work.

The man was removed for post-mortem which is scheduled to take place at a later date.

The collision occurred at approximately 4.25pm today at Dún An Óir, Oldbawn, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

No other injuries were reported. The road remains closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and local Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.