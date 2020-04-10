Man in 20s dies in Kerry in suspected fall

A man in his twenties has died in Killarney in what gardaí believe was a tragic accident after sustaining a fall in the Ballycasheen/Whitebridge area of the town.

The dead man, who is in his mid-20s has been named locally as Damien Lyne.

He is a member of a well known and highly respected widespread Killarney family. Mr Lyne is the younger brother of the former Kerry footballer and Legion club player Jonathan Lyne and a cousin of Pat Spillane.

Gardai are looking into the matter but say it appears Mr Lyne sustained a fall.

Ambulance and emergency services attended the scene at Mill Road/Whitebridge area of the town at around 2am.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The alarm was raised by others who were with him at the time of the accident.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney Garda Station said that gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a young appears to have sustained a fall, so as to establish the full facts.

The superintendent said this is a very sad and particularly tragic incident for Killarney at the current time.

A post mortem is being carried out at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee and a garda family liaison officer has been assigned to the deceased's relatives.