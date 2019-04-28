NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man hospitalised following hit and run in Ennis

Gardaí in Ennis are searching for the driver of a car who fled the scene of a collision which resulted in one man being taken to hospital. Picture: Press 22
By Patrick Flynn
Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 07:20 PM

Gardaí in Ennis are searching for the driver of a car who fled the scene of a collision which has left one man in hospital.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm at the junction of the Golf Links Road and the R474 road on the outskirts of Ennis.

A silver Ford Mondeo car is understood to have collided with a Ford Transit van. The driver of the silver Ford Mondeo fled the scene after the crash.

Gardaí, ambulance paramedics and fire crews from Ennis attended to the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital suffering from injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Health Minister says he will not be intimidated by protesters at his home

A woman and two children were assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics and while said be shaken by the incident, were unhurt and did not required further treatment.

The scene was technically examined by members of the Clare divisional Crime Scene Investigation team before the Mondeo was seized and removed for a more detailed analysis.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the incident occurred at around 3.30pm and Gardaí are searching for the driver.

Gardaí have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the silver Mondeo in the area around the time of the crash or earlier, to contact them in Ennis on 065 6848100.

