Man hospitalised after serious public order incident in Tullamore

A a man in his early 40s received serious head injuries and was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 05:46 PM

Four men have been arrested and charged following public order and criminal damage incidents yesterday in Tullamore Co Offaly.

An altercation broke out between numerous persons at Arden View Estate in Tullamore and a man in his early 40s received serious head injuries and was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A car was also damaged during the incident. No other serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí were at the scene after a number of incidents of criminal damage in the area the previous night on Wednesday, April 8.

After yesterday's incident, local Gardaí with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit arrested four men, two in their 20s, one in his late teens, and one in his late 40s.

A number of weapons believed to have been used during the public order incident were also seized for technical examination.

The four men were detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The men have since been charged in connection with this incident and appeared at Tullamore District Court this afternoon.

Investigations are continuing.

