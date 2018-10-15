Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man hospitalised after collision between car and horse and carriage

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 12:44 PM

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a horse and carriage in Dublin.

The Gardaí and the Fire Services attended the scene at around 2am this morning on Dorset Street.

The driver of the cart was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that the horse was startled and bolted for 100 metres but was uninjured.

- Digital Desk


More in this Section

No decision on memorial to abused, ten years on

Footfall up but rumblings again about Cork city car ban

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 22, missing from Mayo

Supt David Taylor applies for retirement following suspension


Breaking Stories

Online Lives: Megan Kessie - 'Writing my blog became an escape'

Appliance of Science Are all raindrops the same size and shape?

Dernish in touch with the past

May we get sense and keep this world degree by degree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »