Man hospitalised after 'car deliberately drove into another car' outside Dublin shopping centre

Gardaí in Tallaght have launched an investigation after a car was driven into another car outside City West shopping centre this evening.

The incident occurred at around approximately 5.30pm and video footage emerged online showing a number of people in the area at the time.

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation after it appeared that he deliberately drove into another car outside the shopping centre, injuring one man.

"From initial investigations it appears that a car deliberately drove into another car injuring a man," gardaí said.

Gardaí have said that the injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man who was arrested this evening is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

We're finishing on scene at a collision in CityWest shopping centre, traffic restrictions will be lifted soon #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/34JoO14GGM — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 23, 2019

Emergency crews from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the area was cordoned off for some time.

Investigations are continuing.