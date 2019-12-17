Man hospitalised after being shot 'a number of times' in Dublin

A man has been taken to hospital with what being described as non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the shooting at Shancastle Park in Clondalkin.

The shooting took place just before 9pm this evening when a man was approached by a lone gunman and shot "a number of times," according to gardaí.

It is understood the gunman fled from the scene on foot.

The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown

The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.