News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man held over patient abuse claims at hospital in Co Antrim

Man held over patient abuse claims at hospital in Co Antrim
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 05:50 PM

Detectives investigating alleged mistreatment of vulnerable patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have arrested a man.

The 30-year-old was detained in the Antrim area this morning.

Officers have been investigating thousands of incidents of alleged abuse at the Co Antrim hospital for people with mental health needs and severe learning disabilities.

More than 30 staff members have been placed on precautionary suspension during the probe.

Detectives investigating the allegations have been trawling through thousands of hours of CCTV from the hospital wards.

READ MORE

Teenager's €60k injury claim dismissed after Facebook posts show him 'somersaulting off bridges' weeks after accident

More on this topic

Old divisions being renewed: NI toxic stew simmering dangerouslyOld divisions being renewed: NI toxic stew simmering dangerously

Man wanted over murder of two soldiers in N Ireland extradited to UKMan wanted over murder of two soldiers in N Ireland extradited to UK

Ex-Wrightbus worker vows company will be ‘best busbuilder in the world again’Ex-Wrightbus worker vows company will be ‘best busbuilder in the world again’

Factory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder WrightbusFactory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder Wrightbus


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Fatal assault of homeless man in Cork: ‘More will die on our streets’, charity worker saysFatal assault of homeless man in Cork: ‘More will die on our streets’, charity worker says

Man due in court in relation to a loaded gun found in Dublin parkMan due in court in relation to a loaded gun found in Dublin park

Homeless man, 53, murdered in Cork city was a 'talented chef' who served Elton JohnHomeless man, 53, murdered in Cork city was a 'talented chef' who served Elton John

Katherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusalsKatherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusals


Lifestyle

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

After breaking through as a character with mental health issues in her hit TV series, Irish actress Aisling Bea is happy to take another step to stardom in a new Netflix comedy with Paul Rudd, writes Ed Power.Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd team up for new comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »