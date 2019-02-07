NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man held over murder of father waiting for son outside school in Belfast

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast have arrested a 63-year-old man.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot as he waited in his Porsche Panamera to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School in west Belfast.

CCTV of the red Porsche outside St Mary’s Grammar School (PSNI/PA)

The suspect was arrested in Belfast on Thursday morning, and an address is being searched.

The PSNI released an image of what the suspected gunman may look like.

Mr Donegan was gunned down in front of schoolchildren and parents on Tuesday December 4.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery, from the PSNI’s major investigation team, said: “I have released an EvoFit image of what the suspected gunman may look like in the hope that someone may have seen this person who murdered Jim and put the lives of countless children at risk.

“I am appealing to the community to help me put this extremely dangerous individual behind bars.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery (Niall Carson/PA)

“If anyone recognises this person or has any information that could assist with the investigation, please contact 101 and ask for the detectives in Seapark investigating Jim Donegan’s murder.

“If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555111.”

- Press Association


BelfastJim DoneganMurderPSNI

