Man held over murder of father outside Belfast school released

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast has been released unconditionally.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot dead as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

Detectives investigating the murder arrested a 63-year-old man at Musgrave police station this morning under anti-terrorism legislation and later released him.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on December 4, 2018.”

- Press Association