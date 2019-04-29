NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man held over murder of father outside Belfast school released

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 07:15 PM

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast has been released unconditionally.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot dead as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

Detectives investigating the murder arrested a 63-year-old man at Musgrave police station this morning under anti-terrorism legislation and later released him.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on December 4, 2018.”

READ MORE

Mother charged with child cruelty for allegedly abandoning her two children in taxi while she was drunk

- Press Association

More on this topic

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Simon Rimmer on the new Sunday Brunch Cookbook – and how to make his cauliflower biryani salad

KEYWORDS

BelfastJim Donegan

More in this Section

Murder probe launched after man stabbed in Co Antrim dies

Another protest held outside home of Health Minister

Gardaí concerned foot is being 'taken off the pedal' ahead of Brexit

Harris: Gardaí will 'absolutely' help Europol target crime bosses


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »