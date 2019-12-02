Man held over alleged mistreatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged mistreatment of patients at a hospital for the mentally ill in Northern Ireland.

He was detained in the Antrim area on Monday morning.

Muckamore Abbey hospital near Antrim is the subject of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) review.

A PSNI statement said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital have arrested a 33 year old male this morning Monday 2nd of December in the Antrim area.”

Muckamore Abbey treats patients with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Detectives have been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about abuse of patients.