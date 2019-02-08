NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man held on burglary charge after entering house via back door

Friday, February 08, 2019 - 05:00 AM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

A man has been remanded in custody on a burglary charge after a court heard a woman found him in her house, having entered via a garden and back door.

Tansanga Radise, from Zimbabwe and currently of no fixed abode, was arrested in the house in Belgooly, Co Cork, on Wednesday evening but had been the subject of a bench warrant issued in Waterford the previous day, Bandon District Court was told yesterday.

He had been arrested in relation to an alleged burglary in Dublin on February 2.

Detective Garda Kevin Heffernan told Judge James McNulty at Bandon District Court that he and a colleague were on mobile patrol in Belgooly on Wednesday when a call came over the radio in which a woman had alleged that a male had come in through the back door.

The court heard the woman had been home alone when she saw the man, causing her to immediately run out and call 999, with the call logged at 7.07pm.

The gardaí arrived by 7.15pm and arrested Mr Radise in the property. 

The court heard he had come through another garden and jumped over a wall before going in the back door.

The judge heard Mr Radise appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. 

Det Garda Heffernan said Mr Radise had made no reply when two charges were put to him at Bandon Garda Station and that he may have some medical issues. 

He said Mr Radise told gardaí he regularly smoked cannabis, although Mr Radise denied this in court.

Gardaí said they would object to bail, but the man’s solicitor, Diarmuid O’Shea, said no such application would be made at this time.

Mr Radise, aged 32, told the court he had been living in Ireland for 17 years. 

The judge directed that any medical treatment he may require be available to him.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Macroom District Court next Wednesday.

On foot of the bench warrant issued in Waterford, Mr Radise was separately remanded to appear in court in Waterford next Tuesday.


Court case

