Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:01 AM

A man arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods has been released from custody.

The man, who was detained last Thursday, was freed from Balbriggan garda station.

Gardaí said a file will now be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man arrested last week remains in custody at Drogheda garda station.

Keane, from Drogheda, Co Louth, was murdered and dismembered, with parts of his body dumped in two different parts of Dublin, on January 12.

The teenager’s limbs were found in a bag in Coolock, while other body parts were found in a burnt-out car in Drumcondra.

Gardaí believe his murder is related to the ongoing feud between two Drogheda criminal gangs.

