Man held for harassment had balaclava and gloves

Gardaí found binoculars, a balaclava, latex gloves, and a notebook with details of the alleged victim and her boyfriend when arresting a man later charged with harassing a woman, a court has been told.

The man, with an address in West Cork, appeared before Bantry District Court in relation to the charge on Thursday and again in Bandon yesterday. He denies the charge that he harassed a woman between August 12 and December 6 of this year.

Gardaí strongly objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge and the fact that other charges may be considered.

Outlining garda objections to bail, Detective Garda Hugh Byrne told Judge James McNulty that, during a search of the man’s house, what gardaí claim is evidence in relation to the alleged offence was found, comprising phone evidence and documentary evidence.

The court yesterday heard this included a balaclava, latex gloves, and binoculars found in the boot of his car.

Taking the stand, the man said the latex gloves were for his work, while the balaclava and binoculars were linked to his hobby of hillwalking.

Det Garda Byrne said items seized included a notebook in which the man was allegedly keeping details of the woman and details relating to her boyfriend and her family, including car registration numbers.

He told the court this was an “ongoing document” that had been updated.

The court also heard that the woman alleges tyres on her car have been punctured on three occasions by nails in recent months, and that paper copies of screenshots of text message exchanges, dating from last year, when the man and woman were in a relationship, were found at the rear of a pub and in the garden of the mother of the woman’s current boyfriend.

The man’s solicitor put it to Det Garda Byrne that the messages were of a sexual nature but were “one way” and sent from the woman at that time.

“She is no shrinking violet,” he put it to Det Garda Byrne. “She is a woman of the world.”

Det Garda Byrne also said gardaí had evidence the man had conducted an online search using the phrase “different types of poison to put in food”. The court heard that this was because he believed the woman was poisoning him. The man strongly denies the charge and said he had no intention of going anywhere near the woman, while his solicitor said he wishes to contest the charge. Two independent sureties were also provided.

Judge McNulty denied bail but said if the man entered a bail bond of €25,000, with €5,000 in cash, and if this was backed by two independent sureties of €10,000 each, €5,000 each in cash, the matter would come before the court again on Monday, at which time the man could be released subject to very strict bail conditions.