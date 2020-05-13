Man held by public until Gardai arrived after rampage in Cork city centre

A Naas man suspected of smashing up three shopfronts and a car in Cork city on Monday night was held by eyewitnesses until gardaí arrived.

Garda Shane Coakley gave this evidence at Cork District Court yesterday in the case against Mark Hallahan, aged 36, whose present address was given as St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

Garda Coakley charged Mr Hallahan with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger. He also charged him with causing criminal damage to Lavish on Washington St, Subway on South Main St, and Burger Shack on South Main St as well as to a car parked in the area on Monday night, May 11.

The alleged incidents occurred after 10pm when damage was caused to the front window of Lavish, the front window of Subway, the front door of Burger Shack and to the back window and boot of the parked car.

Garda Coakley told Judge Olann Kelleher that the cost of the damage was not yet known as it only happened so recently. The guard said there were eyewitnesses to the criminal damage as well as CCTV evidence to it being carried out.

“Eyewitnesses followed and held him for the gardaí,” Garda Coakley said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, applied for bail for the defendant. “He is 36 years old and from Naas. He studied in CIT and has been here since 2008.”

Mr Hallahan also gave evidence in his bail application. “Regards to the night, I cannot remember a thing. It is as if someone hit me on the side and I fell down. Like I was hit over the head and I don’t remember. I woke up this morning and I didn’t know where I was,” he said.

Asked by Sergeant John Kelleher if would appear in court if granted bail. Hallahan replied, “I will definitely turn up.”

He also denied the offences, saying, “I definitely did not smash up anything. If there is CCTV coverage it would not be me.”

Judge Kelleher asked the accused if he was on medication or had any health concerns and he said he did not.

The judge said, “You are not taking any medication, you are not a bit concerned you cannot remember anything, you are not concerned you might have something that should be looked at.”

The accused replied, “No, definitely not.”

The judge refused bail and said he was concerned about Mr Hallahan’s health. He remanded him in custody for one week.