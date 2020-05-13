News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man held by public until Gardai arrived after rampage in Cork city centre

Man held by public until Gardai arrived after rampage in Cork city centre
Filer image of gavel
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 08:14 PM

A Naas man suspected of smashing up three shopfronts and a car in Cork city on Monday night was held by eyewitnesses until gardaí arrived.

Garda Shane Coakley gave this evidence at Cork District Court yesterday in the case against Mark Hallahan, aged 36, whose present address was given as St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

Garda Coakley charged Mr Hallahan with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger. He also charged him with causing criminal damage to Lavish on Washington St, Subway on South Main St, and Burger Shack on South Main St as well as to a car parked in the area on Monday night, May 11.

The alleged incidents occurred after 10pm when damage was caused to the front window of Lavish, the front window of Subway, the front door of Burger Shack and to the back window and boot of the parked car.

Garda Coakley told Judge Olann Kelleher that the cost of the damage was not yet known as it only happened so recently. The guard said there were eyewitnesses to the criminal damage as well as CCTV evidence to it being carried out.

“Eyewitnesses followed and held him for the gardaí,” Garda Coakley said.

READ MORE

Group urges 'upgrade' of A&Es to allow isolation of infectious patients

Eddie Burke, solicitor, applied for bail for the defendant. “He is 36 years old and from Naas. He studied in CIT and has been here since 2008.” 

Mr Hallahan also gave evidence in his bail application. “Regards to the night, I cannot remember a thing. It is as if someone hit me on the side and I fell down. Like I was hit over the head and I don’t remember. I woke up this morning and I didn’t know where I was,” he said.

Asked by Sergeant John Kelleher if would appear in court if granted bail. Hallahan replied, “I will definitely turn up.” 

He also denied the offences, saying, “I definitely did not smash up anything. If there is CCTV coverage it would not be me.” 

Judge Kelleher asked the accused if he was on medication or had any health concerns and he said he did not. 

The judge said, “You are not taking any medication, you are not a bit concerned you cannot remember anything, you are not concerned you might have something that should be looked at.” 

The accused replied, “No, definitely not.” 

The judge refused bail and said he was concerned about Mr Hallahan’s health. He remanded him in custody for one week.

READ MORE

Councillor calls for local currency from the 'Bank of My Own Lovely Lee' to kickstart rebel economy

More on this topic

Cork man, 25, jailed for nine months for theft of Church collection boxesCork man, 25, jailed for nine months for theft of Church collection boxes

Commercial row between brothers previously described as 'like Siamese twins' begins after relationship deterioratesCommercial row between brothers previously described as 'like Siamese twins' begins after relationship deteriorates

Parking firm appeals €1.7m VAT demand by Revenue over clamping release feesParking firm appeals €1.7m VAT demand by Revenue over clamping release fees

Court to rule tomorrow on Covid-19 application by John Waters and Gemma O'DohertyCourt to rule tomorrow on Covid-19 application by John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CourtsCorkTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Independent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committeeIndependent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committee

Four officers injured after cross-border pursuitFour officers injured after cross-border pursuit

We can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses DayWe can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses Day

Harris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into IrelandHarris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into Ireland


Lifestyle

As many of us embrace a fully makeup-free lifestyle, there are just as many craving advice on how to look good on Zoom, Hangouts, WebEx and Teams in as short a time as possible.The Skin Nerd: Mineral make up is magical and ideal to look good on Zoom calls

I’ve made a few big discoveries this week. First of all, it turns out that my wife doesn’t like me ogling glamour models. Secondly, we’re on the verge of buying something big. And finally, if there’s one thing guaranteed to take your mind off what’s going on, it’s Israelis and Palestinians fighting each other.Lockdown Dad: We finally snapped and decided it’s time to buy a Nintendo Switch games console

TO see Noah Quish running around the backyard of his Co Limerick home you’d think there was nothing wrong with him, says his mum, Una.Bumbleance: Keeping the buzz going for seriously ill kids

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Tuesday's TV highlights: Normal People and Cheap Irish Homes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »