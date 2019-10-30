Man held at Dublin Port appears in court on ‘assault’ charges

News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 02:26 PM

A Northern Irishman arrested at Dublin Port last week has appeared in court on assault charges.

Eamonn Harrison, 22, of Mayobridge in Newry, Co Down, appeared at Cloverhill District Court, Dublin on charges of assault and criminal damage in north Dublin in August 2018.

He was arrested at Dublin Port last Saturday afternoon by gardai and has been in custody ever since.

Dressed in a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms and wearing spectacles, Harrison, appeared in court on Wednesday in front of Judge John Brennan.

Solicitor Paul Tiernan, appearing for Harrison, said he was keen for the matter to progress.

Matters have been put back for eight days to November 7 and Harrison will remain in custody until then.

IrelandTOPIC: Court case

