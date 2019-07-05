Man headbutted Garda patrol car windows after being arrested, court hears

A man arrested for driving while uninsured, disqualified and while intoxicated started headbutting the windows of a patrol car, while his female companion struck a garda across the face, a court has been told.

The incident occurred on April 5 last when gardaí on duty in Dunmanway in West Cork received a call that a black Mini Cooper was travelling through the town at speed in the direction of Ballineen.

Garda Billy Creedon told Clonakilty District Court that he went to investigate and saw the car at St Finbarr's graveyard on the outskirts of the town.

He said the car then reversed onto the public road and that he "clearly saw" the vehicle was being driven by Patrick Doyle, of 1 Coach Road in Dunmanway.

Gardaí pulled their patrol car in front of the vehicle and Garda Creedon said he could see Mr Doyle, 23, and his front seat female passenger "fidgeting", which in his view was an effort to hide the keys.

He said Mr Doyle became aggressive when gardaí approached the vehicle, denying he had been driving and saying he couldn't drive without any keys.

Gardaí told him they would be seizing the car to which Mr Doyle said: "You are taking no fucking car."

Garda Creedon told the court that Mr Doyle then began abusing them, calling them "fat bastards" and "retards".

Gardaí formed the view he was intoxicated and said Mr Doyle told them he had been drinking since 10am. He was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the patrol car.

Garda Creedon then said Mr Doyle's companion opened the driver door and struck another garda across the face with an open palm.

Clonakilty Garda Station was contacted for support and while gardaí awaited the arrival of their colleagues, Mr Doyle began headbutting the rear passenger door window.

He was later taken to Clonakilty Garda Station and breathalysed.

Mr Doyle was not in court, where Judge James McNulty heard that he had 68 previous convictions, including 13 for having no insurance and nine for dangerous driving. The court heard he had only been released from prison a short time before this incident.

Judge McNulty sentenced him to six months on three charges and also disqualified him from driving for 10 years as well as fining him €500 for public order offending and sentencing him to one month in prison for failing to appear in court. Recognisance for an appeal was set at his own bond of €100 and one independent surety of €1,500 to be approved by the court, and one-third to be provided in cash.