Man has three-year jail term for Midleton drugs find suspended on condition he return to Poland

A Polish man caught growing a large amount of cannabis in Midleton was given a three-year jail term today which was suspended on condition that he would return home to Poland within the fortnight.

Konstantyn Pererwa came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing.

He had pleaded guilty cultivating cannabis on March 2 2015 at his home at Woodview Lawn, Saleen, Midleton.

He also admitted the more serious charge of having the drugs at a time when their street value exceeded €13,000.

The defendant had been in custody pending sentence for the drugs crimes.

However, Siobhán Lankford, defence senior counsel said that the accused was anxious to leave Ireland and rehabilitate himself at home in Poland. Ms Lankford suggested that the prosecution was not opposed to the defendant leaving Ireland and this was confirmed today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that the gardaí did not expect Pererwa to come to garda attention in the future.

Prosecution barrister, Donal McCarthy, said: “If he went away and stayed away the gardaí would not object. He had no previous convictions and he cooperated with gardaí.” The sentencing had been adjourned until today for the defence to make arrangements for the defendant to fly back to Poland.

Ms Lankford said a one-way ticket had been booked for the defendant to fly from Dublin to an airport in Poland on July 9.

Judge Ó Donnabháin accepted the suggestion that the prospects for the defendant to rehabilitate would be enhanced by living in his own country.

The judge imposed a sentence of three years, suspended on condition that the accused would not return to Ireland for at least five years.

Pererwa left Ireland shortly after the offence was detected. He was arrested recently on a European arrest warrant and brought back to face charges related to the case that dated back to March 2015. Ms Lankford SC said he pleaded guilty immediately on his return to Ireland and did not try to obstruct the extradition process.