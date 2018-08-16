Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man has part of his ear cut off in Dublin attack

Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 09:49 AM

A man has had part of his ear cut off in an attack in Dublin's south inner city.

It follows a similar assault on a man in the area just over two weeks ago.

Gardai in Kilmainham are investigating after the man was attacked at the Basin Street flats in Dublin 8.

The 39-year-old was set up upon with a machete-type blade which was used to cut off a part of his ear.

He has also been treated in hospital for hand injuries from the attack on Monday.

It is the second such case being investigated by detectives in the south inner city.

A man had part of his ear cut off in a knife attack less than 2 km away at Whitefriar Gardens on the first of August.

However, gardai do not believe the two violent assaults are linked.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DublinAttackGardaí

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

