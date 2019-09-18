Man ‘had knife for hobbies and work’

A man with a previous drug-dealing conviction was caught with a “wicked-looking” knife in the driver’s side door of his car and yesterday the sentencing judge said the accused was at risk of a four-month jail sentence.

“It is a wicked-looking thing to me. Knives are too dangerous. I have to impose a sentence of four months,” the judge said.

While Judge Con O’Leary indicated that this was an appropriate sentence for possessing the knife, the judge agreed following submissions from defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, to adjourn sentencing for a probation report on the background circumstances of the accused.

Adam Twerdyk, who lives at an apartment at Sonamar, Deanrock, Togher, Cork, pleaded guilty to having two items contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sergeant Barry O’Farrell said that on October 12, 2018, he approached a car parked on Togher Road, Cork.

The sergeant got a smell of cannabis coming from the car and carried out a drugs search. No drugs were found but during the course of the search a knife and a tweezers were found. The 34-year-old was prosecuted in respect of both items.

Mr Burke said the only reason the accused had the tweezers was to remove a thorn from his child’s hand.

He said the defendant had taken the pointed knife from a kitchen where he worked and put it into his car.

Mr Burke put it to Sgt O’Farrell that the only reason he approached the defendant’s car in the first place was because one of the tail lights on the car was not lit. The solicitor also said that the defendant was co-operative at all times. The sergeant agreed.

“He had the knife for hobbies and work,” Mr Burke said.

The judge put sentencing back for two months to allow time for preparation of the probation report.