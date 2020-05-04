Man had chunks of hair cut from head and was threatened with mutilation, burglary case hears

A 22-year-old Dublin man has been accused of taking part in a violent burglary where another man allegedly had chunks of hair cut out of his head, clothing removed and was threatened with mutilation.

Gerry Connors with an address at Bearna Park, Sandyford, Dublin 18, was charged with burglary at Ballyogan Road in Carrickmines, in Dublin 18, assault causing harm to the man, who is also in his 20s, and unlawful seizure of his BMW car.

The incident is alleged to have happened on April 27 last.

Mr Connors appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Garda Karl O’Neill objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case and witness intimidation fears.

He said the injured party reported that two males had entered his friend’s house and assaulted him. It was a chance encounter between them after they had an earlier disagreement, the court heard.

It was alleged they “cut off chunks of his hair” and punched the man to his head and face.

“At one point the injured party was forced to remove his trousers and underwear,” Detective Garda O’Neill, said, adding that it would be alleged the accused and his accomplice, “threatened to mutilate him”.

The keys to his BMW were taken and he was told he was going for a drive before being allegedly forced into the car which was driven around the Carrickmines area, the court was told.

It was alleged one of the men was armed with scissors and the driver lost control of the BMW and crashed.

The bail hearing was told that the man was severely beaten and he suffered swelling and bruising around his face. He also had a black eye as well as a sore nose and he finds it difficult to breath.

Gardaí recovered a phone and clothing from the car.

The court heard the accused went to the UK for two days afterwards.

However, the detective agreed with defence counsel Fiona Pekaar that on hearing that gardaí wished speak to him he returned and presented himself at a station in Dublin.

Pleading for bail, counsel said her client had a heart defect which requires medication. He lives at his family home and helps his father who also had health problems. There was no money available, counsel said.

Mr Connors, who is on disability benefits, had no intention to leave the jurisdiction, the court was told.

Judge Malone said that while directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions had not been received, it was likely the case will be sent forward to the Circuit Court. There would have to be a substantial cash surety, she said

Bail was set in his own bond of €1,000 of which €500 must be lodged. An independent surety in the sum of €2,000 would have to be approved.

On taking up bail he must obey a curfew, stay out of the Carrickmines area, provide gardaí with a contact phone number, have no contact with the complainant and another witness and sign on daily at Dundrum Garda station.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Gardaí must be given advance notice if an application is being made to approve a person to stand bail.