News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man grew cannabis to self-medicate

Man grew cannabis to self-medicate
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Around €10,000 worth of cannabis was grown by a Cork man with Asperger’s syndrome as part of his plan to self-medicate with the drug.

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search his home and found loose cannabis worth almost €400 and plants with a potential street value of €9,600, Sgt Brian McSweeney said yesterday.

Michael O’Donovan, aged 31, of 20 St James Square, off Tower St, Cork, was at Cork Circuit Appeals Court yesterday where he was appealing the severity of a five-month sentence.

The appeal judge said he would “take a leap” and adjourn his decision in the case until November.

Nikki O’Sullivan, defending, said: “He is on the autistic spectrum. He has Asperger’s syndrome. He does not think along the same lines as we do. He was self-medicating on cannabis at the time.”

Ms O’Sullivan said the appellant had found a new lease of life through Mai Thai. She said he presented in court yesterday as being very calm.

Sgt McSweeney said: “He has not come to garda notice since this date.”

The barrister also said that he had attended Arbour House to deal with his cannabis issue.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said: “I will put it back to November. I am taking a leap. I can see why these orders (a five-month prison sentence) were made in the court below. But I think it would be wrong to finalise it without seeing what Arbour House has to say. There are no promises being made whatsoever.”

The judge adjourned the appeal for further consideration on November 29.

The appellant said, “Thank you, your honour.”

Judge O’Callaghan told O’Donovan that he had not done anything for him yet for which he should be giving thanks.

Garda Liam Lynch initially charged O’Donovan with possession of cannabis and cultivating cannabis plants without licence.

READ MORE

Son jailed for drug activity in what court heard was 'world/bizarre case'

More on this topic

Judge rules citizenship applicants can’t leaveJudge rules citizenship applicants can’t leave

Son jailed for drug activity in what court heard was 'bizarre case'Son jailed for drug activity in what court heard was 'bizarre case'

I don’t use the word ‘langers’, claims driver in failed appealI don’t use the word ‘langers’, claims driver in failed appeal

Sentence doubled for speeding motorist after his appealSentence doubled for speeding motorist after his appeal

CannabisCourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Project diverting youths from drugs and gangs facing axeProject diverting youths from drugs and gangs facing axe

Ireland sees 43% fall in the numbers of children adopted from abroad since 2013Ireland sees 43% fall in the numbers of children adopted from abroad since 2013

Airport security worker sues Dublin Airport Authority over fall from truckAirport security worker sues Dublin Airport Authority over fall from truck

MP: Same-sex marriage change enjoys overwhelming support in Northern IrelandMP: Same-sex marriage change enjoys overwhelming support in Northern Ireland


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »