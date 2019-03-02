Man granted legal aid after appearing in court charged with Clondalkin murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Dublin.

Alan Ward, 51, of Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin, is accused of stabbing 41-year-old Cathy Ward to death at their home in Clondalkin on Thursday.

People leave flowers with gardaí at a house in Clondalkin, Dublin where a woman was stabbed to death. Picture: Colin Keegan

Judge Victor Blake directed that he be medically examined due to concerns raised by his solicitor over his mental health.

He granted Mr Ward legal aid and remanded him in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday, March 8 at 10am.

Earlier: Man due in court after fatal Clondalkin stabbing

A man in his fifties is due to appear in Dublin District Court this afternoon charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Clondalkin on Friday.

The man was arrested after the incident in the Greenfort Drive area.

The victim, named locally as Cathy Ward, aged 41, was found at her home at around 12.30am.

The deceased had been fatally stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

Floral tributes were being left at the home of the woman yesterday.