Man goes missing from his home in Co. Dublin

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire are asking for help to find a man missing from his home.

Peter Somers, aged 51, went missing from his home in Shankill, Co. Dublin yesterday.

Peter is described as being five foot eight inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black bomber style jacket, a black baseball cap, a brown jumper, black jeans and black shoes.

He left home driving his car which is a Blue VW Passat Estate registration number 07WH886.

Anyone with information on Peter or who may have seen him or his car is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire 01 - 6665000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.