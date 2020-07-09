News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hears

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 06:42 PM

A young man who was released on bail on Tuesday afternoon, on a charge of having over €5,000 worth of cannabis, on condition that he would stay out of Cork City was allegedly caught off Barrack St before midnight that night with €23,000 worth of cannabis.

Rokib Lahadjo, aged 23, applied again for bail today but on this occasion he was refused and remanded in custody for one week by Judge Olann Kelleher.

Garda Paul Delaney objected to bail being granted to the man on the fresh charges of having cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

He said it was alleged that the defendant was observed in a car at Industry St, off Barrack St, at 11.45pm on Tuesday night, July 7.

It was further alleged that a bag was found in the car that contained €23,000 worth of cannabis.

When charged with the offences of possessing the drugs and having them for sale or supply, Lahadjo made no reply.

“One of the grounds for objection to bail is that he was caught red-handed with the €23,000 worth of cannabis,” Garda Delaney testified at Cork District Court today.

Garda Delaney reminded Judge Kelleher that the accused was released on bail earlier that day, July 7, on drugs supply charges and that part of his bail bond was to stay out of Cork City.

Judge Kelleher refused bail on this occasion and remanded the accused in custody for a week.

On Tuesday at the same court, this defendant was charged that on May 1, 2019, at College Square, College Rd, he had cannabis for sale or supply and also had cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) for his own use.

He is further charged that on July 1, 2019, he had cannabis at South Terrace for sale or supply and another charge of money-laundering at this location where it was specified that he engaged in concealing the true nature of proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €200.

Garda Vincent McCarthy brought these charges against Lahadjo on Tuesday.

Sergeant John Kelleher said bail conditions required the accused to reside at Oakfield View, Glanmire,  Cork, sign on three times a week in Mayfield, and not to enter Cork City except for medical and legal appointments.

When Mr Burke challenged the need for the latter condition, Judge Kelleher said: “It is alleged this man was selling drugs in Cork City. I stress that it is alleged. But I think it is not unreasonable that a bail condition would require him to stay out of Cork City."

The earlier charges had been adjourned until September 8.

