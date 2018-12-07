Man given 30-day sentence for 'throttling' woman

A man has been given a 30-day prison sentence for "throttling" a woman in a row in the pool room of a bar.

Bandon District Court heard that Martin Payne, 66, had gone drinking in Bandon with his former partner when the incident occurred in the Crawford Bar.

His solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said the issue in the bar was in relation to the use of a crutch and the woman who was assaulted and made the subsequent complaint to gardai "might have brushed off Mr Payne with the crutch". It was alleged that she also called him a name.

"He did put his hands around her neck," Mr Fleming said. The court also heard that a doctor's report indicated soft tissue damage to the woman's neck.

"He reacted very badly to the situation that arose on the day in question," Mr Fleming added.

Mr Payne, of 86 North Main St in Bandon, had five previous convictions, including one for theft and another under the misuse of drugs act.

Judge James McNulty accepted his guilty plea but referred to how Mr Payne had "throttled" the woman and said his Mr Payne was now 65 and his offending was escalating, having begun 14 years ago with a charge of drunkenness in a public place.

"Now he is grappling with a woman in a public place," he said.

He sentenced him to 30 days in prison, allowing credit for Mr Payne's guilty plea and his expression of regret. An appeal was later lodged.