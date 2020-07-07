Man gets two months for threatening garda

A member of An Garda Síochana in Cork was threatened by a Kerry man who told her, “I’m going to get you. Stop hiding behind your uniform.” That was the threat made by Maurice Roche who was sentenced to two months in jail for that threat yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher made this prison term concurrent with other sentences totalling six months for other crimes including thefts carried out in Cork city.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused man had previous convictions running to 263 counts before today. They included 75 counts for being drunk to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others and 59 convictions for engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Michael Quinlan defence solicitor accepted that Maurice Roche had all of those previous convictions even though he was only 37 years old.

“He is a chronic alcoholic. He has gone to treatment including residential and aftercare. Unfortunately, once he comes out he falls off the wagon again. He apologises. He is living with his parents in Tralee,” Mr Quinlan said.

The defendant was of no fixed address in Cork and living at Woodview Park in Tralee.

Sergeant John Kelleher said today at Cork District Court, “On July 1, Garda Deirdre Callanan was on patrol on Lapp’s Quay when she saw a group of men. She approached the group.

“As she did, Mr Roche clenched his fist and pointed it in the direction of Garda Callanan saying, ‘I’m going to get you. Stop hiding behind the uniform.” Roche pleaded guilty to the public order charges arising out of that incident last week and to a number of thefts of alcohol from shops in the past month.

On June 13, he Stole a bottle of Bushmills at Tesco Paul Street. He stole a bottle of Smirnoff at the same shop. On June 30 he stole vodka at Supervalu, Merchants Quay, and on July 1 he stole bottle of Smirnoff there.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total sentence of six months.

Noting the public order convictions and 29 previous thefts he agreed with Mr Quinlan solicitor and said of Roche, “He obviously is a chronic alcoholic.”