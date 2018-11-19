Man gets suspended term for €13k worth of cannabis

By Liam Heylin

An isolated 54-year-old man caught with over €13,000 worth of cannabis at his home in Coachford, Co Cork, was planning to draw cannabis oil from his plants for medicinal use. Yesterday, he was given an 18-month suspended jail term.

Cannabis plant, file photo.

Peter O’Flynn, defending, reminded Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin of his previously expressed concern about the accused man’s mental and physical welfare.

Mr O’Flynn said yesterday that since the last adjournment of the case a care plan had been put in place for John Walsh and he was engaging with all of the services. Judge Ó Donnabháin acknowledged that Walsh appeared to be in a slightly better place than previously.

John Walsh, of Inchaleagh, Coachford, Co Cork, was before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing for having cannabis at his home in Coachford on May 5, 2016, cultivating the cannabis and having more than €13,000 worth of the drug for sale or supply.

Detective Garda Alan O’Sullivan said gardaí obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home which is in a remote area outside Aghabullogue village.

On meeting the gardaí at the door of his home, he immediately directed officers to a detached outhouse specially designed inside for the cultivation of cannabis where 17 fully grown cannabis plants were found.

He had constructed a timber frame structure inside the outhouse with its own heating and water supply and the plants were found there. He indicated to gardaí that he has a lot of medical issues. He said he was using some of cannabis for medicinal oil.

Siobhán Lankford, prosecuting, said, said Walsh had intervention at a psychiatric unit three years ago. Mr O’Flynn said whatever risk there was about Walsh, it was not in terms of criminality. Det Garda O’Sullivan agreed and said, “in terms of criminality he would be at a low risk”.