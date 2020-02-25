Man gets four years for violent robbery that left student with broken eye socket and nose

A student suffered multiple facial fractures when two men mugged him in a side street in Cork city and one of the assailants has been jailed for four years.

Aaron Breen, formerly of Meadowbrook, Glanmire, Co Cork, and now living at Greenwood Estate in Togher, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin to five years with the last year suspended.

Breen, aged 20, pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing harm and robbery.

Detective Garda Anne O’Sullivan read the victim impact report which concluded: “I never thought such a malicious attack would happen to me. I am relieved I had no life-threatening injuries. I fear that the next person might not be so lucky.”

The injuries the third-year college student sustained included fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone, and nose.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said the young man was walking home to his student accommodation at the beginning of his third year in college on September 13, 2018.

It was 2.45am and he had just walked along Washington Street and on to Anne Street when Aaron Breen and his accomplice attacked him from behind.

They knocked him to the ground and kicked him when he was on the ground. They stole his phone and wallet and walked away.

“A passer-by heard a man calling for an ambulance. He was taken to Cork University Hospital,” Det. Garda O’Sullivan said.

Breen was identified from CCTV and later admitted assault causing harm and robbery.

Niamh Stewart, defending, said Breen apologised when interviewed.

“He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He had an addiction to tablets and drink. He was 18 at the time and is 20 now.

“His brother died two years ago and this had a profound effect on him.

“I would ask you to give him some light at the end of the tunnel,” Ms Stewart said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “There was a significant amount of violence used.

Not alone was he struck but he was kicked when on the ground.

"It was quite an appalling attack on an innocent student going about his business.”