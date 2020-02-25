News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man gets four years for violent robbery that left student with broken eye socket and nose

Man gets four years for violent robbery that left student with broken eye socket and nose
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 06:40 PM

A student suffered multiple facial fractures when two men mugged him in a side street in Cork city and one of the assailants has been jailed for four years.

Aaron Breen, formerly of Meadowbrook, Glanmire, Co Cork, and now living at Greenwood Estate in Togher, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin to five years with the last year suspended.

Breen, aged 20, pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing harm and robbery.

Detective Garda Anne O’Sullivan read the victim impact report which concluded: “I never thought such a malicious attack would happen to me. I am relieved I had no life-threatening injuries. I fear that the next person might not be so lucky.”

The injuries the third-year college student sustained included fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone, and nose.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said the young man was walking home to his student accommodation at the beginning of his third year in college on September 13, 2018.

It was 2.45am and he had just walked along Washington Street and on to Anne Street when Aaron Breen and his accomplice attacked him from behind.

They knocked him to the ground and kicked him when he was on the ground. They stole his phone and wallet and walked away.

“A passer-by heard a man calling for an ambulance. He was taken to Cork University Hospital,” Det. Garda O’Sullivan said.

READ MORE

Young man pleads guilty to sex with girl who is now his wife

Breen was identified from CCTV and later admitted assault causing harm and robbery.

Niamh Stewart, defending, said Breen apologised when interviewed.

“He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He had an addiction to tablets and drink. He was 18 at the time and is 20 now.

“His brother died two years ago and this had a profound effect on him.

“I would ask you to give him some light at the end of the tunnel,” Ms Stewart said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “There was a significant amount of violence used.

Not alone was he struck but he was kicked when on the ground.

"It was quite an appalling attack on an innocent student going about his business.”

More on this topic

Young man pleads guilty to sex with girl who is now his wifeYoung man pleads guilty to sex with girl who is now his wife

Korean man travelled to Ireland and ended his life, court toldKorean man travelled to Ireland and ended his life, court told

Cork brothers and sister who lived close to windfarm settle actions for €225kCork brothers and sister who lived close to windfarm settle actions for €225k

Kieran Greene found guilty of murdering partner's mother Patricia O'ConnorKieran Greene found guilty of murdering partner's mother Patricia O'Connor


courtCorkTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

Amid all the uncertainty, this year’s London Fashion Week has quietly set about its task of asking how women will dress for the decade ahead, writes Paul McLauchlan.The trends you'll be wearing next season - from London Fashion Week

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »