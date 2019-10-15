News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man gets four months for 'nasty' assault with hammer that left cousin with head and arm injuries

Man gets four months for 'nasty' assault with hammer that left cousin with head and arm injuries
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 05:35 PM

A "nasty" assault with a hammer has resulted in a young man being jailed for four months.

Judge Con O’Leary imposed the sentence on Paddy Stokes, 22, of 12 St. Anthony’s Park, Knocknaheeny, Cork, on a charge of assaulting Paddy Hogan, 26, causing him harm at Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, on April 29, 2016.

Paddy Hogan was sitting in a car parked near the medical centre at Orchard Court at around 11.30pm that night.

“It was claimed that a van pulled up and a male exited and approached.

"This male was identified by Paddy Hogan as being his first cousin, Paddy Stokes, who he also said had something in his hand.

“He alleged that Paddy Hogan got out of his vehicle to see what the problem was. The object was a hammer and Paddy Hogan claimed that he was struck in the head and body a number of times by Paddy Stokes,” Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at an earlier hearing in Cork District Court.

The accused sustained a head injury that required staples and some injuries to his right arm.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, emphasised that it had been three-and-a-half years since the assault and that there had not been further difficulties since then.

READ MORE

Man who told ex-partner 'I'm not afraid to kill you' during attack in front of children, gets 16 months

Judge Con O’Leary rejected a defence application to put the matter back or to impose a community service order and said it merited a custodial sentence as it was a nasty assault.

Mr Cuddigan said Stokes had a diminished capacity following a kick in the head from a horse when he was a child.

Judge O’Leary said: “He deserves a custodial sentence. It was a nasty assault – quite violent and calculated.”

More on this topic

Woman who sued school over ball game accident 13 years ago loses caseWoman who sued school over ball game accident 13 years ago loses case

Glaxosmithkline tells court there is no link between swine flu vaccine and narcolepsyGlaxosmithkline tells court there is no link between swine flu vaccine and narcolepsy

Men who filmed themselves raping a woman in a Soho club facing jailMen who filmed themselves raping a woman in a Soho club facing jail

Man who told ex-partner 'I'm not afraid to kill you' during attack in front of children, gets 16 monthsMan who told ex-partner 'I'm not afraid to kill you' during attack in front of children, gets 16 months


courtCorkTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man, 30s, dies following stabbing incident in Dublin; two men arrestedMan, 30s, dies following stabbing incident in Dublin; two men arrested

One northbound lane of M8 reopens following surface floodingOne northbound lane of M8 reopens following surface flooding

Councillors who bowed out at May's local elections to receive retirement gratuitiesCouncillors who bowed out at May's local elections to receive retirement gratuities

Brexit deal can be negotiated in time for EU summit, insists GovernmentBrexit deal can be negotiated in time for EU summit, insists Government


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »