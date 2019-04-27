NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man found safe in derelict building damaged by Storm Hannah

By Patrick Flynn
Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 04:34 PM

A man has been found safe and well after gardaí and fire crews were called to a derelict building in Clare that had been damaged during Storm Hannah.

A section of the rear of the property, at O’Connell Street in Kilkee, collapsed during the night and locals became concerned when they noticed the damage. It is known that a local man stays in the abandoned house at times.

At around 2pm today, gardaí were alerted by neighbours who feared that there was someone inside the damaged building.

When officers arrived at the scene they were unable to get into the building and requested assistance from the fire service.

Crews from nearby Kilkee fire station responded to the call and forced the front door of the building to get inside.

During a search of the property, the local man was found in an upstairs room, unhurt and apparently unaware of the damage that had been caused to the building by the storm.

The man was escorted from the property for his own safety before the building was secured.

A spokesman for Clare County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Gardaí requested assistance from the fire service with gaining entry to a derelict property in Kilkee.

"There was some structural damage to the rear of the house and Gardaí were concerned there may have been someone inside. Kilkee Fire Brigade responded and assisted Gardaí.”

