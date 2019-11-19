Man found in burning car in Dublin believed to have been shot

Latest: It is suspected a man found dead in a burning car in Dublin may have been shot.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Mount Andrew Court in Lucan at around 8pm last night.

An investigation is underway into the discovery and a post-mortem is due to take place.

The scene remains sealed off this morning - and this man lives feet from where the car was found on fire:

Update: Gardaí investigating the discovery of a mans body that was discovered in a car on fire in Dublin are continuing their investigation this morning.

The body was found around 8pm last night in the Mount Andrew Court area in Lucan.

The body remains at scene, a garda spokesperson said, adding that the post-mortem results will determine the course of the investigation.

Several media outlets are reporting that the man had gunshot wounds.

Earlier: Body found in burning car in Dublin

A body has been discovered in a car which is on fire in Dublin.

Gardaí at the scene in Mount Andrew, Lucan. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Emergency services attended the scene of the car fire earlier this evening.

A body was subsequently discovered in the car in the Mount Andrew area.

Gardaí are attending the scene tonight, which has been sealed off for examination.

It is unknown at this stage if the person is a man or a woman and their body has yet to be identified.