Man found guilty of murder after fatally stabbing love triangle rival

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 05:11 PM
By Eoin Reynolds

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murder for stabbing his love rival to death after he came home to find him sleeping with his partner.

Keith Connorton, 40, had denied murdering 32-year-old Graham McKeever at his home at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght on February 18, 2017.

During the trial, the jury heard that Connorton was living with his long-term partner Claire McGrath at Deerpark Avenue but after an argument she invited Mr McKeever to spend the night with her.

Claire McGrath

When Connorton returned home at 4am, he found the two of them together and a fight broke out that resulted in Mr McKeever suffering four stab wounds including one that penetrated his heart and killed him.

The accused said he acted in self-defence after Mr McKeever punched him, breaking his eye socket, and then came at him with a knife.

After deliberating for about two hours and 51 minutes the jury of nine men and three women came back to court and asked if they could be allowed to return a majority verdict.

Justice Tony Hunt told them that a verdict could be returned if ten of them agreed. About ten minutes later they returned to reveal their verdict of guilty of murder by a ten to two majority.

Connorton will be sentenced to life imprisonment at a later sitting when his victim's family will have an opportunity to make a statement to the court about the impact his death has had on their lives.

READ MORE: Jail for man who threw fork that got stuck into security guard's head

Connorton showed little reaction following the verdict while members of Mr McKeever's family hugged and comforted one another.

Justice Hunt thanked the jury for their "commitment and attention" in what he said was a difficult matter.

He said it was made all the more tragic because nobody set out on that day with "anything like this in mind, but it happened."

He said the difficulty of their task was etched on their faces before exempting them from jury service for 12 years and wishing them a happy Christmas.


