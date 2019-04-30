Man found dead in Fermoy had 'significant injury to the back of the ... head', court hears

Paramedics who arrived to the scene of a 40-year-old Eastern European man lying on his back at a Fermoy filling station gave up on their attempts to resuscitate him and reported their impressions to gardaí that it was a suspicious death.

Paramedic Andrew McCrea described “a significant injury to the back of the patient’s head". This was shortly after the arrival of the ambulance at the Amber filling station in Fermoy at 10.25 pm on Tuesday February 21 2017. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This evidence was presented today in the trial of Tomasz Wasowicz, 45, and Marcin Skrzypezyk, 31, who are charged with the murder of Ludovit Pasztor, 40, on February 21 2017 at the Amber filling station at Carrrignagroghera, Fermoy, County Cork.

Wasowicz also faces the additional charge of being in possession of a weapon, namely a stun-gun at the same date and place.

The trial before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and a jury of eight men and four women will go into its third day at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork tomorrow.

Witness Marta Baranska testified yesterday that she was working as a supervisor at the Amber Filling Station on the night in question when the deceased came in with his friend who was buying eight cans of Carlsberg at around 9.45pm.

She said the deceased’s friend was in confident form having been drinking and he was joking as he bought the drink and left the premises with Mr Pasztor whom she didn’t know but whom she had seen with him perhaps once or twice before.

Ms Baranska said everything was quiet when she went to lock up the off-licence at 10pm and she didn’t hear or see anything when she went out to check around the back after locking the rear door which faces out onto the Pike Road.

READ MORE Homeless figures hit record high

She said that when an ambulance called to the shop shortly after 10.20pm to inquire about the incident, she saw Mariusz Osail – the deceased’s friend - by the trucks at the rear of the filling station. She said Mr Pasztor was lying by the rear of one of the lorries.

Witness, Niamh Dillon said that she had been out walking with her friend Marie O’Mahony and they were returning past the Amber filling station at around 9.55pm when she noticed how busy it was with the truck parking bays full with trucks which she thought unusual.

“I felt very intimidated that night. I had never seen it so full - there were four men standing at the back of a truck. They were talking quite loudly and animatedly. They were between the back of the third truck in and the fence on the Pike Road,” she said.

“It was late and we felt very intimated. It was getting rough. They were talking very loudly to each other. There was nothing physical, just hand gestures. I felt it was going to escalate into something more.”

Witness Shane O’Callaghan told how he had gone down to meet friends at the Amber Filling Station during a break from studying and he saw two foreign men enter the building and leave shortly afterwards with a bag from the off licence so he presumed they had bought alcohol.

He said they seemed angry and he thought they might have been cursing and he believed that they had been drinking and later as he was sitting chatting with friends in the smoking area he heard a shout from near the trucks but didn’t see anything.