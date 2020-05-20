News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man found dead in Dublin may have been attacked

Man found dead in Dublin may have been attacked
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 08:46 AM

A man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances at a house in Dublin on Monday morning may have been attacked before he died.

A criminal investigation's been launched into the death of Alan Hall, who was in his 40s after his body was discovered by fire officers attending a blaze on Bluebell Avenue in Dublin 12.

The inquiry has not yet been upgraded to murder, as gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death.

Superintendent Seamus Dalton of Clondalkin Garda Station said they are not releasing the post mortem examination results.

READ MORE

Debenham's workers prepared to block trucks removing stock from stores

More on this topic

Irish Council of Civil Liberties raises privacy concerns about potential drone use by GardaíIrish Council of Civil Liberties raises privacy concerns about potential drone use by Gardaí

Gardaí investigate death of man in unexplained circumstancesGardaí investigate death of man in unexplained circumstances

Gardaí seize more than 1,300 bullets in TipperaryGardaí seize more than 1,300 bullets in Tipperary

Motorcyclist killed in north Dublin collisionMotorcyclist killed in north Dublin collision


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

HSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so farHSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so far

'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire clubDublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

ASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment levelASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment level


Lifestyle

“I am torn between wanting to ride him and wanting my sons to be like him.” - 40+ professional mother of three.Normal People recap: Italian dreams and Irish snobbery

Ghosts of Tsushima is the first offering in five years from Sucker Punch Productions, who made the anti-hero inFamous series and the excellent Sly Cooper platform games.GameTech: Ghosts of Tsushima offers a promising samurai adventure

Last year Lucinda Williams took her much loved alt-country classic Car Wheels On A Gravel Road on tour for a 20th anniversary run.Lucinda Williams on a new album, losing John Prine, and hanging out with Shane MacGowan

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »