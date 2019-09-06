News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man found dead beside Dublin train line being treated as 'a sudden death'

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 01:11 PM

A man was found dead beside a train line in Drumcondra in Dublin early this morning.

At the height of rush-hour this morning, Irish Rail trains headed for the Docklands were diverted to Connolly Station.

Staff found a man lying unresponsive beside the tracks.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene this morning.

The remains of the man, whose age is not yet known, have now been removed to the City Morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí say they are treating the matter as a sudden death.

Irish Rail says services to the Docklands will resume as scheduled this afternoon.

